Bordeaux and Saint-Etienne played to a 2-2 draw in an electric match at the Stade Matmut-Atlantique in Week 33 of the 2021/22 Ligue 1 season.

The home side Bordeaux started ahead with two goals by Sekou Mara (16') and Jean Onana (23'), before Saint-Etienne started their comeback in the 33rd via Denis Bouanga and completed it with Arnaud Nordin in the 65th.

The match was a battle to stay away from relegation. Bordeaux is now at the 19th spot on the table with a 5-12-16 record and 27 points while Saint-Etienne is 18th with 7-10-16, good for 31 points.