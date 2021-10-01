Boot into face, red card and penalty October 1, 2021 21:53 5:15 min Arnaud Kalimuendo Muinga converts a penalty kick for Lens at the 45+1' minute after a play in which Hugo Ekitike was red-carded for a hard foul inside the box. Ligue 1 Reims Lens -Latest Videos 1:07 min Kalimuendo score his second for Lens against Reims 5:15 min Boot into face, red card and penalty 0:59 min Gallardo dismisses Barcelona rumors 1:18 min Solskjaer laughs off rumors of CR7 making demands 1:15 min Guardiola: Klopp helps me be a "better manager" 1:12 min Klopp criticizes travel limitations for Qualifiers 1:29 min Tuchel wary of Lukaku being isolated 1:05 min Iniesta wants Barcelona return 4:58 min Koeman accepts Barcelona fate 1:00 min Cuadrado opens up on Ronaldo exit