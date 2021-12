Clermont won a very important match in their aspirations to avoid the relegation zone 1-0 against Angers.

Mohamed Bayo scored the only goal of the game from a penalty in the 85th minute.

Angers stays 9th with 25 points while Clermont are 16th with 17 points.

Angers 0-1 Clermont

