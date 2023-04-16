Auxerre secured a 2-1 win over Nantes in Matchday 31 of Ligue 1, with Jubal and Nuno Da Costa scoring in the 5th and 43rd minutes, respectively. Mostafa Mohamed pulled one back for Nantes in the 55th minute, but Auxerre held on for the win.

Nuno Da Costa's goal in the game was his second consecutive goal in Ligue 1, having scored in Auxerre's previous game against Ajaccio. The last time he achieved this feat was in April 2019 with Strasbourg, where he scored two goals against Reims and one goal against Paris.

Jubal's goal was his third of the season, having scored from his first penalty attempt in the top-flight. Additionally, he played his 100th league game with Auxerre, with 30 games in Ligue 1 and 70 games in Ligue 2.

Auxerre has hit the woodwork 16 times in Ligue 1 this season, which is only behind Paris and Lille who have hit the woodwork 19 and 17 times respectively. In the game against Nantes, they hit the woodwork three times, achieving this feat for the first time since September 2021 against Rodez in Ligue 2.

With the win, Auxerre moves up to 14th place in the table, with 32 points from 8 wins, 8 draws, and 15 losses, while Nantes remains in 15th place, with 31 points from 6 wins, 13 draws, and 12 losses. The win provides a significant boost for Auxerre, who are fighting to avoid relegation from the French top-flight.