Marseille have confirmed that Greek striker Kostas Mitroglou has left the club to join Aris Thessaloniki.
Mitroglou, who has also played for the likes of Fulham, Benfica and PSV during his career, has returned to his homeland after four seasons with the Ligue 1 club.
Good luck, 𝗞𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘀💙@kmitroglou has left the club to officially join @ARIS__FC🇬🇷— Olympique de Marseille 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@OM_English) January 27, 2021
Carry on, Olympien ⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/vFmFDJTcs6
📸: Η πρώτη προπόνηση του Κώστα Μήτρογλου με την ομάδα μας στις εγκαταστάσεις του «Δασυγένειου»…— ARIS F.C. / ΠΑΕ ΑΡΗΣ (@ARIS__FC) January 27, 2021
💛🖤⚽️🤜🤛💪#ARISFC #training #Mitroglou #VamosARIS pic.twitter.com/pWZwY7Ii9V