Angers got an important victory for their European aspirations in their visit to Stade de Reims.

Boufal scored from the penalty spot in the 49th minute, with Ekitike cancelling the lead for the hosts in the same manner in the 59th. Fulgini scored the winner in the 75th minute.

Angers is 8th with 25 points after this win, while Reims is 14th with 19.

Reims 1-2 Angers

Here's what's coming up this weekend on beIN SPORTS USA: