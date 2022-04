The Sunday Ligue 1 action started with a difficult task for OGC Nice. They had to face FC Lorient and prove if they were able to finally secure a win after not being able to do so in over a month.



The locals took the lead after the second half with a penalty scored by Andy Delort in the 54th minute. The visitors answered immediately with the equalizer. Nice didn't back down from the fight and Andy Delort, the hero, double secures the first win in over a month, as the Breton side comes back up.