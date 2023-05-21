In a remarkable performance, Amine Gouiri stole the spotlight with a hat-trick as Rennes secured a resounding 5-0 victory against Ajaccio in Ligue 1. While Ajaccio had already been relegated to Ligue 2, Rennes capitalized on the opportunity to boost their Europa League aspirations. With this commanding win in round 36 of 38, Rennes keep their hopes of securing a European spot alive.