Adrien Thomasson evens the score against his old team Nantes November 7, 2021 16:34 1:55 min The fourth goal of Adrien Thomasson arrives against his old team Nantes. Ligue 1 RC Strasbourg Nantes -Latest Videos 5:28 min Amazing scenes, St Etienne turns the result around 2:09 min Nordin pull one back and brings hope to St Etienne 3:02 min Comeback for Brest: Mounie scores 1:55 min Adrien Thomasson evens the score 8:30 min Grbic gives an early lead to Lorient against Brest 2:35 min Berthomier doubles the lead for Clermont 2:35 min Faivre equalizes from the penalty spot for Brest 1:38 min Bayo opens the score for Clermont in a close match 2:13 min Kolo Muani heads it home for Nantes 9:06 min Highlights: Galatasaray saves a point