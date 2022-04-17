Today’s game between Lyon and Bordeaux was an astonishing game between the two French teams. Lyon needed the win to be one step closer to being in one of the European competitions. Lyon started off with the will to win and Moussa Dembélé opened the score with a brilliant header that gave them the confidence.



After that, the goal’s kept coming alone. Karl Toko scored the 2-0 only minutes after the first one and not long after, there was the 3-0. The teams went into the break 3-0 in favor of Olympique Lyon. The second half started with a goal from Romain Faivre to extend their lead by 4. Karl Toko and Moussa scored both a double tonight. Bordeaux was only able to score 1 goal, and that in a penalty. The game went on to finish 6-1, the highest win for Lyon, in an astonishing and exciting game.