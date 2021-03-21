40-Yard Finish Earns Lorient Point in Breton Derby March 21, 2021 17:01 8:16 min Armand Lauriente scored with a stunning long-range free-kick in the dying minutes to clinch a point for Les Merlus away to Nantes. Ligue 1 Lorient Highlights Ligue 1 Highlights Nantes Armand Lauriente -Latest Videos 0:58 min Lorient Equalize with 40-Yard Golazo 12:28 min Getafe And Elche Settle For A Draw 9:05 min Lens Move Up To Fifth With Win Over Strasbourg 1:00 min Enes Unal Scores Getafe's Equalizer Against Elche 1:12 min REPORT: Celta Target River Star Borre 1:17 min Milla Scores Opening Goal For Elche Against Getafe 10:51 min Cikalleshi Leads Konyaspor To Win Over Alanyaspor 1:23 min REPORT: Wijnaldum Agrees to Join Barcelona 1:44 min Bono: I Didn't Know How to Celebrate Goal 12:57 min Bono Snatches Point For Sevilla Over Valladolid