Strasbourg scored 3 late goals in the space of 10 minutes to turn around the result against Montpellier at home.

Mollet opened the actions for the visitors in the 11th minute, but goals from Waris (77th), Thomasson (84th) and Gameiro (86th) gave the 3 points for the hosts.

With this result, Strasbourg is 7th with 32 points, while Montpellier is one place below, with 1 point less.

Strasbourg 3-1 Montpellier

