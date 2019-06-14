Paris Saint-Germain host Nimes in the first game of their title defence when the 2019-20 Ligue 1 season gets under way.

Thomas Tuchel's side - who are seeking a third straight title in France - then face Rennes, Toulouse and Metz in their other August fixtures.

Marseille's first league game under new coach Andre Villas-Boas comes at home to Reims. The first Classique of the season is hosted by PSG in October and the return game is set for late March.

Lille finished a distant second to PSG last term and their season starts at home to Nantes with games against Amiens, Saint-Etienne and Reims following in the opening month. PSG host Lille in November and the reverse fixture is set for January.

Monaco, who narrowly secured survival after the return of Leonardo Jardim following Thierry Henry's short spell in charge, are at home to Lyon on the opening weekend, when Ligue 2 winners Metz will be at Strasbourg.

After securing a return to the top flight alongside Metz, Brest will be at home to Toulouse first up with Nice versus Amiens and Angers hosting Bordeaux among the other opening fixtures.

Dijon, who beat Lens in a play-off to stave off relegation, are at home to Saint-Etienne with the round completed by Montpellier hosting Rennes.

Ligue 1 2019-20 opening round in full:

Dijon v Saint-Etienne

Marseille v Reims

Nice v Amiens

Strasbourg v Metz

Montpellier v Rennes

Angers v Bordeaux

Lille v Nantes

PSG v Nimes

Brest v Toulouse

Monaco v Lyon