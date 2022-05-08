Paris faced Troyes today in an exciting game that PSG blew after being 2-0 in front.

Paris opened the score in the 6th minute with a goal from Marquinhos. The Parisiens got a pen in favor after a dangerous entry against Mbappe. Neymar scored the second goal to double their lead.

The visitors scored minutes later after an error caused by one of PSG’s defenders.

Minutes after the second half started Troyes got a penalty and Tardieu scored it panenka style.

The score ended in a 2-2

Post-game insights: