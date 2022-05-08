Paris faced Troyes today in an exciting game that PSG blew after being 2-0 in front.
Paris opened the score in the 6th minute with a goal from Marquinhos. The Parisiens got a pen in favor after a dangerous entry against Mbappe. Neymar scored the second goal to double their lead.
The visitors scored minutes later after an error caused by one of PSG’s defenders.
Minutes after the second half started Troyes got a penalty and Tardieu scored it panenka style.
The score ended in a 2-2
Post-game insights:
- Paris have not won any of their last three Ligue 1 games (D3), their longest drought in the top-flight since April 2019 (also 3). PSG have registered consecutive Ligue 1 winless home games (1-1 v Lens and 2-2 v Troyes) for the first time since February-April 2021 (L3).
- Troyes have won only one their last six Ligue 1 games (D2 L3), after winning three of their previous four (D1).
- Paris have not won a Ligue 1 home game after winning by at least two goals for the first time since 14 February 2015 against Caen (also 2-2). On the opposite, Troyes had lost each of their previous 33 top-flight encounters in which they were two goals down.
- Troyes have conceded ten penalties in Ligue 1 this season, more than any other team. Only Venezia (11) have conceded more penalty goals than Estac (10) among the European Top 5 leagues in 2021-22.
- Neymar has been decisive in each of his last six Ligue 1 games with Paris (7 goals, 3 assists), his longest such run since December 2019-February 2020 (8). The Brazilian has converted each of his 12 penalties taken at Parc des Princes in the top flight.
- Lionel Messi has hit ten times the woodwork with Paris in Ligue 1 2021-22. Since Opta began to collect this data (2006-07), no other player has done it more in the same top-flight season (also 10 for Bakary Sako with St Etienne in 2011-12).