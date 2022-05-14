Rennes versus Marseille was a dramatic game for Olympique. They dropped to third place after losing to Rennes.
Bourigeaud opened the score in the 12th minute and Majer extended their lead in the 35th minute of the game.
Marseille had no shots on goal and went on to lose 2-0. Rennes move up to 4th and is in the Europa League.
Post-game insights:
- Rennes have scored 80 goals in Ligue 1 2021-22, equalling their season-high in the top-flight, established in 1965-66.
- Marseille have failed to shoot on target in a Ligue 1 game for the first time under Jorge Sampaoli. OM have also amassed their lowest xG (0.59) in the top-flight since March 2021 at Nice (0.42).
- Marseille have picked up 68 points after 37 games in Ligue 1 2021-22. None of the last three sides with that same tally at this stage of a top-flight season have finished either 1st or 2nd (Auxerre 3rd in 2009/10, Lille 3rd in 2013/14 and Monaco 3rd in 2014/15).
- Rennes have scored 2+ goals in each of their last nine home games in Ligue 1 for the first time in their top-flight history.
- Rennes have won two consecutive Ligue 1 home games against Marseille for the first time since March 2004-August 2005 (3). SRFC have kept their first home clean sheet against OM in the top-flight since September 2004 (1-0).
- No other side has won more home games than Rennes in the Top 5 European Leagues in 2022 (8 – alongside Liverpool and Atlético de Madrid).
- Benjamin Bourigeaud has scored his 10th goal with Rennes in Ligue 1 2021-22, equalling his season-high, established in 2017-18. He has been involved in 16 goals in the top-flight en 2022 (8 goals, 8 assists), only Kylian Mbappé (24) and Moussa Dembélé (19) have been more decisive in L1.
- Martin Terrier (Rennes) has provided three assists in his last three Ligue 1 appearances, as many as in his previous 51. This is the first time he has delivered a brace of assists in the top-flight.