Rennes versus Marseille was a dramatic game for Olympique. They dropped to third place after losing to Rennes.

Bourigeaud opened the score in the 12th minute and Majer extended their lead in the 35th minute of the game.

Marseille had no shots on goal and went on to lose 2-0. Rennes move up to 4th and is in the Europa League.

Post-game insights: