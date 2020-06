GOAL

Damien Comolli, the former Tottenham executive who now serves as president of Ligue 1 side Toulouse, has appointed Patrice Garande as the club's new manager.

The former Caen boss succeeds Denis Zanko, and will take over a side who will play in Ligue 2 next season following their relegation from the French top flight.

Toulouse were adrift at the bottom of Ligue 1 when the 2019-20 season was abandoned due to the coronavirus pandemic.