By Gabriel Pessoa

Neymar eyes up his psg escape route

Neymar’s eagerness to put Paris in his rearview mirror is the worst kept secret in world soccer.

The 27-year-old wore the sulky body language of a child castigated for not cleaning his room during his first training session back with Paris Saint-Germain. ‘Go workout with PSG and if you behave, maybe we can get ice cream and visit your friends in Barcelona,’ is how Sports Burst imagines his father might have coaxed him into showing up for work on Tuesday.

What is surprising though is that the brooding Brazilian has put together a list of clubs he would be willing to join in return for a PSG exit.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Neymar has given his stamp of approval to Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Juventus as potential next destinations.

So basically, anywhere that doesn't involve living in the French capital and sharing a locker room with Edinson Cavani or Kylian Mbappe.

Of course none of this will come as a big shock to Thomas Tuchel. The PSG manager revealed Tuesday that he had known Neymar wanted to leave the Ligue 1 side since before the Copa America began.

Amidst the pungent waft of a lot of dirty laundry being aired, there was one fragrant note for Les Parisiens yesterday as they romped to a commanding 6-1 win over Dinamo Dresden in their first preseason match. Huzzah!

Flamengo Close to Capturing Filipe Luis Signing

Executives from Brazilian giants Flamengo are in Spain today to finalize a deal for Filipe Luis.

Sports Burst wonders if the club’s front office was inspired to pursue the move on the basis of seeing this photo of the left-back cohorting with fan favorite Lucas Paqueta, and another unidentified man:

With the Copa America champion’s Atletico Madrid contract running its course this summer, speculation of a triumphant return to the homeland has been rife.

Although the move is slightly puzzling in that Flamengo just signed another veteran left-back, Rafinha, from Bayern Munich earlier this month.

Keep an eye on the Carioca club as it returns to Copa Libertadores action next Wednesday, July 24 for a clash with Ecuador’s Emelec, live and exclusively on beIN SPORTS.

In other Brazilian transfer news, Copa America golden boot winner and the breakout star of the tournament, Everton Soares, could be packing his bags for a new life in London.

Arsenal and Gremio have reportedly agreed to terms for the explosive winger to dazzle and distract Gunners fans for a short while before the club struggles to keep up with the Premier League big boys.

Be sure to join Gabrielle Amado and Sulaiman Folarin for all the transfer talk on today’s Sports Burst Live show on beIN SPORTS Facebook page at 12pm ET / 9am PT.

AFCON 2019: Battle for third

Alas, the beginning of the end is upon us.

The most exciting of this summer’s international tournaments, the Africa Cup of Nations, gets set for its final two games.

Senegal and Algeria will do battle on Friday to decide which country will hold the continent’s soccer bragging rights for the next two years, but before that there’s the little matter of the third-place playoff to settle.

Tunisia and Nigeria are the two teams involved, and as with every AFCON game up until this point, beIN SPORTS has got you covered.

Tune in to catch all the coverage from Cairo live and exclusively on beIN SPORTS at 2:50pm ET / 11:50am PT.

Another bites the dust in Copa Sudamericana

The second quarterfinalist of the Copa Sudamericana 2019 will be decided today. Last night La Equidad of Colombia defeated Bolivian side Royal Pari.

This evening, Independiente del Valle takes on Caracas FC.

HIGHLIGHTS: @ClubRoyalPari 🇧🇴 made it interesting with a first-half goal, but @Equidadfutbol 🇨🇴 roar back to seal their spot in @TheSudamericana quarterfinal 🌎🏆 pic.twitter.com/XDavzmrthl — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) July 17, 2019

An aggregate score of 0-0 leaves the Ecuadorian and Venezuelan side with everything to play for.

Tune into beIN SPORTS at 8:20pm ET / 5:20pm PT to watch as one team’s dreams dissolve into dust as the other marches on to the quarter-final stage.