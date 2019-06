GOAL

Timothy Weah is set to depart Paris Saint-Germain this summer as he nears a move to Lille, according to L'Equipe.

The U.S. national team winger was loaned to Celtic this past winter, and he went on to score three goals in 11 appearances for the Scottish club.

He will sign a five-year deal with Lille, where he will embrace the opportunity to play in the Champions League next season.