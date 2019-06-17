Report: PSG Willing To Sell Neymar

Neymar appears to be on thin ice at Paris Saint-Germain.

L'Equipe reported on Sunday that Ligue 1 champions PSG will entertain offers for the Brazil superstar if a large enough bid comes in. PSG reportedly want to recoup the €222 million fee they paid for the Brazilian.

That report came on the same day that PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi warned he will not tolerate any "celebrity behaviour" from players.

In case of an XXL offer at a time when Neymar’s value is the lowest it has ever been during his time in Europe. https://t.co/O1XiU71isc — Jonathan Johnson (@Jon_LeGossip) June 16, 2019

Neymar – who is recovering from an ankle injury that forced him out of Brazil's Copa America campaign – arrived from Barcelona for a world-record fee in 2017.

And the 27-year-old continues to be linked with a return to LaLiga with former club Barcelona or their great rivals Real Madrid.