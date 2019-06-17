Español
Keep beIN
Ligue 1

Report: PSG Willing To Sell Neymar

A report in France claims that Paris Saint-Germain would be open to selling Neymar if an offer comes in to cover the world-record fee they paid to Barcelona two years ago.

Getty Images

Neymar appears to be on thin ice at Paris Saint-Germain.

L'Equipe reported on Sunday that Ligue 1 champions PSG will entertain offers for the Brazil superstar if a large enough bid comes in. PSG reportedly want to recoup the 222 million fee they paid for the Brazilian.

That report came on the same day that PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi warned he will not tolerate any "celebrity behaviour" from players.

 

Neymar – who is recovering from an ankle injury that forced him out of Brazil's Copa America campaign – arrived from Barcelona for a world-record fee in 2017.

And the 27-year-old continues to be linked with a return to LaLiga with former club Barcelona or their great rivals Real Madrid.

PSG Neymar Transfer Tracker
Previous Cavani: Uruguay Ready To Fight For Copa America Gl
Read
Cavani: Uruguay Ready To Fight For Copa America Glory
Next Tabarez Salutes Uruguay's Wounded Stars After Conv
Read
Tabarez Salutes Uruguay's Wounded Stars After Convincing Copa America Opening Win

Latest Stories