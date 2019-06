GOAL

Paris Saint-Germain look likely to sign Sevilla attacker Pablo Sarabia, despite the La Liga club's best efforts, according to AS.

Mochi attempted to talk Sarabia out of a move, but PSG are set to spend €20 million, directly to Sevilla, and will pay the transfer fee, rather than activate the release clause.

Sarabia had multiple offers from La Liga clubs, including Atletico Madrid but none of the clubs could match PSG's wage offer.