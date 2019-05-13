Español
Report: PSG Open To Selling Timothy Weah

Young U.S. international Timothy Weah could reportedly be sold by Paris Saint-Germain, though the club is not actively shopping the 19-year-old attacker.

Paris Saint-Germain are open to selling U.S. international Timothy Weah, according to ESPN, though the club are not actively looking for a permanent transfer.

 

Weah spent the second half of the season on loan after failing to convince coach Thomas Tuchel last season and is under contract until 2021.

Multiple other senior players are higher priorities to sell, but a good offer could tempt PSG to move Weah on, with Strasbourg set to revive their earlier interest.

