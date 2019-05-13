GOAL

Paris Saint-Germain are open to selling U.S. international Timothy Weah, according to ESPN, though the club are not actively looking for a permanent transfer.

PSG will entertain Timothy Weah offers in summer -- Sources - https://t.co/VAybc04UwX - For @ESPNFC. #USMNT — Jonathan Johnson (@Jon_LeGossip) May 13, 2019

Weah spent the second half of the season on loan after failing to convince coach Thomas Tuchel last season and is under contract until 2021.

Multiple other senior players are higher priorities to sell, but a good offer could tempt PSG to move Weah on, with Strasbourg set to revive their earlier interest.