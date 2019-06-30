Neymar's return to Barcelona may be getting closer as Paris Saint-Germain seemingly accept the star is set to leave.

Neymar, 27, is heavily linked with a return to Camp Nou, two years after his world-record €222million ($252m) move to PSG.

PSG reportedly set an asking price of €300m ($341m) for Neymar, but that has apparently continued to reduce, increasing the chances of the Brazil star heading back to Barcelona.

Le Parisien report PSG would be willing to accept €130m ($148m) plus two Barcelona players for Neymar as they continue to soften their demands.

The report says PSG would settle for somewhere between €130m and €150m ($171m) plus two players, with Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti all talked about.

Bitter rivals Real Madrid have apparently opted not to pursue Neymar due to some interest in Kylian Mbappe. In some good news for Los Blancos, Marca report Mbappe is not working on a new deal with PSG. Still, the superstar forward is contracted at Parc des Princes until 2022.