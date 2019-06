GOAL

Keylor Navas could head to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, according to Marca and Le Parisien.

The club is already in discussions to sign the Real Madrid goalkeeper, who would replace Gianluigi Buffon, who announced his departure on Wednesday.

Navas is widely expected to leave Real Madrid this summer as Zinedine Zidane will go with Thibaut Courtois as his starting goalkeeper.