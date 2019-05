GOAL

Paris Saint-Germain are eyeing Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos as a potential answer to the club's midfield issues, according to Le Parisien.

The club has been in search of a replacement for Thiago Motta since the midfielder's retirement, and Kroos is seen as the perfect player to help anchor that position.

PSG also have interest in Isco and Bale, but would likely need to sell at least one of Julian Draxler or Edinson Cavani to finance a move.