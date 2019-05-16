Report: Manchester United Eye Lyon's Dembele

GOAL

A change up front could be on the cards at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are considering a swoop for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, with Romelu Lukaku nearing the exit door at Old Trafford.

According to The Sun, the 22-year-old is worth around £40m ($51m) and would fit United's new policy of targeting promising young players over marquee names.

SOLSKJAER READY TO BUILD NEXT MAN UNITED SQUAD

Lukaku, meanwhile, has been heavily linked with Paris Saint-Germain and Inter after a mediocre season for the Red Devils.