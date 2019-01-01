Español
Report: Lyon Reject Manchester City Bid For Ndombele

Manchester City's $57million bid for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele was rejected, according to British media reports

Manchester City have had a £45million (€49.9million/$57.1million) bid for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele rejected, according to The Times.

Lyon are believed to want at least £75million (€83.2million/$95.3million) for the 22-year-old, who impressed against City in the Champions League earlier this season.

REPORT: LYON PUT $23M PRICE TAG ON CORNET

Pep Guardiola was initially reluctant to spend any big money in January but may now enter the market to find cover for midfielder Fernandinho, who has been sidelined with a thigh injury in recent weeks and was sorely missed in defeats to Crystal Palace and Leicester.

