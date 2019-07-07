Español
Keep beIN
Ligue 1

PSG Sign Ajax Teenager Bakker To Bolster Defense

Mitchel Bakker has joined Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain after struggling for first-team opportunities at Ajax.

Twitter (@PSG_English)

Paris Saint-Germain's recruitment drive has continued with the signing of Dutch defender Mitchel Bakker from Ajax on a free transfer.

Bakker, 19, has put pen to paper on a four-year contract at Parc des Princes to become the Ligue 1 side's fourth new arrival in less than a week.

 

Ander Herrera and Marcin Bulka joined on frees after leaving Manchester United and Chelsea respectively, while PSG reportedly paid €18million to secure Pablo Sarabia from Sevilla.

Netherlands Under-19 international Bakker made two first-team appearances for Eredivisie champions Ajax, both during the KNVB Beker in 2018.

The left-back was named on the bench for a pair of Champions League matches last term as Erik ten Hag's team went on to reach the semi-finals.

PSG's pre-season schedule begins with a friendly away to German outfit Dynamo Dresden on July 16.

PSG Ligue 1 Transfer Tracker Ajax Mitchel Bakker
Previous Tite Offers Brief Answer To Questions About Brazil
Read
Tite Offers Brief Answer To Questions About Brazil Future
Next Joao Felix Out To Emulate Atleti's Portuguese Grea
Read
Joao Felix Out To Emulate Atleti's Portuguese Greats

Latest Stories