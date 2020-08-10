Paulo Sousa Leaves Bordeaux

Paulo Sousa has left his role as Bordeaux head coach by mutual agreement, with Jean-Louis Gasset appointed in his place on a two-year deal.

Sousa had been in charge of the Ligue 1 club since March 2019, although he was last week linked with Juventus - who he represented as a player - as Maurizio Sarri was sacked in Turin.

The Portuguese was said to be a popular choice with compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo, but Juve instead appointed Andrea Pirlo.

Sousa has departed Bordeaux regardless ahead of the new season, having guided his side to 12th in 2019-20 before the campaign was suspended.

Gasset returns to Bordeaux, where he served as assistant to Laurent Blanc during his successful reign that returned the 2008-09 Ligue 1 title.

Alongside Gasset, the club confirmed the arrival of Alain Roche as sporting director.