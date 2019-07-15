Español
Neymar Interview Recording Stolen In Brazil As PSG Star Returns To Training

The Paris Saint-Germain forward has returned to training, but the recording of Neymar's interview for Brazilian television may not air.

Neymar has returned to training with Paris Saint-Germain, but a television interview with the forward may not now be aired in his native Brazil after the recording was stolen.

The world's most expensive footballer did not report to training last week as expected, leading PSG to release a strongly worded statement criticizing him.

Neymar's official website published photographs on social media of him back at work, yet the 27-year-old continues to be engrossed in controversy.

He had recorded an interview with Brazilian television network Band in which he was expected to talk about his future at PSG, with a return to Barcelona rumoured.

However, on Monday, Band said the car where the recording of the interview was being stored had been stolen.

A statement from Sao Paulo civil police office confirmed a vehicle belonging to the journalist who interviewed Neymar had gone missing.

