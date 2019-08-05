Marseille Announce Benedetto Signing from Boca

Dario Benedetto has sealed his reported €14million move from Boca Juniors to Marseille, becoming Andre Villas-Boas' second signing in France.
Argentina international Benedetto joins centre-back Alvaro Gonzalez in moving to Marseille, where he will hope to go some way towards replacing Mario Balotelli.
Balotelli scored eight goals in 15 Ligue 1 matches in an entertaining stint with the club. He left when his contract expired at the end of last season.
𝗔̶𝗻̶𝗻̶𝗼̶𝘂̶𝗻̶𝗰̶𝗲̶ Welcome @PipaBenedetto 💙🇦🇷#OMnation #DaríoestOlympien pic.twitter.com/GU5b9KV0Od— Olympique Marseille (@OM_English) August 5, 2019
Benedetto has taken the number nine shirt worn by the Italian, who has been linked with a switch to Flamengo.
Benedetto scored 30 goals in 34 appearances across his first two Superliga campaigns with Boca but was on target just twice in 15 outings in 2018-19 after returning from knee and Achilles injuries.
He played a starring role in Boca's run to the 2018 Copa Libertadores final, scoring in the second leg as arch-rivals River Plate won the trophy.
Marseille have endured a tough pre-season and coach Villas-Boas acknowledged star players could yet be sold to the Premier League following a friendly loss to Napoli.