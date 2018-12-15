Lyon's Rafael Undergoes Thigh Surgery

Lyon defender Rafael da Silva is set for up to three months out of action after undergoing surgery on a thigh injury this week.

The former Manchester United full-back has not featured for his club since a Champions League draw with Manchester City at the end of November, having been sent off in the derby against Saint-Etienne the previous weekend.

Rafael underwent pubic and adductor surgery, which will keep him out of action between two and half to three months.



We wish you all the best in your recovery, @orafa2!! 💪👊🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/jLGzNFXyFX — OL English (@OL_English) December 15, 2018

After serving a three-match domestic suspension, Rafael had surgery on Friday on his adductors and pubis.

Lyon coach Bruno Genesio confirmed in a news conference at the weekend that the Brazilian was set for between two and three months on the sidelines.

Thanks for all the messages of support, everything is fine! I will go strong to recover to come back. 💪

Merci au docteur Gilles Reboul et sa équipe pour l’attention et pour votre engagement. Et tout le staff de ol pour l’aide. I keep smile 😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/PhC9inzbUK — Rafael da Silva (@orafa2) December 15, 2018

That lay-off could cause Rafael to miss the first leg of Lyon's Champions League last-16 tie in mid-February, with the Ligue 1 club set to learn the identity of their opponents in Monday's draw.