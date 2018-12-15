Español
Keep beIN
Ligue 1

Lyon's Rafael Undergoes Thigh Surgery

Lyon defender Rafael da Silva facing three months of recovery after surgery on his thigh

AFP

 

Lyon defender Rafael da Silva is set for up to three months out of action after undergoing surgery on a thigh injury this week.

The former Manchester United full-back has not featured for his club since a Champions League draw with Manchester City at the end of November, having been sent off in the derby against Saint-Etienne the previous weekend.

 

After serving a three-match domestic suspension, Rafael had surgery on Friday on his adductors and pubis.

Lyon coach Bruno Genesio confirmed in a news conference at the weekend that the Brazilian was set for between two and three months on the sidelines.

 

That lay-off could cause Rafael to miss the first leg of Lyon's Champions League last-16 tie in mid-February, with the Ligue 1 club set to learn the identity of their opponents in Monday's draw.

Soccer Ligue 1 Lyon
Previous Ligue 1 Survival A Marathon Not A Sprint For Monac
Read
Ligue 1 Survival A Marathon Not A Sprint For Monaco, As Club Adds Distance Runner To Staff
Next

Latest Stories