Lyon Sign Kone From Lille

Lyon have announced the signing of Youssouf Kone from Lille the Ligue 1 club said on Twitter.
The left-back wiil replace Ferland Mendy who left for Real Madrid on July 1.
Kone, a Mali international, established himself as first-choice after Christmas last season as Lille finished runners-up to Paris Saint-Germain in the French top-flight.
Lyon have not disclosed a fee, but reports say it is around €9m (£8m/$10m).