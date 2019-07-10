Lyon Sign Kone From Lille

GOAL

Lyon have announced the signing of Youssouf Kone from Lille the Ligue 1 club said on Twitter.

The left-back wiil replace Ferland Mendy who left for Real Madrid on July 1.

Kone, a Mali international, established himself as first-choice after Christmas last season as Lille finished runners-up to Paris Saint-Germain in the French top-flight.

Lyon have not disclosed a fee, but reports say it is around €9m (£8m/$10m).