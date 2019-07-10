Español
Keep beIN
Ligue 1

Lyon Sign Kone From Lille

Lyon have found their replacement for the departed Ferland Mendy, signing Youssouf Kone from Lille

Getty Images

 

GOAL

 

Lyon have announced the signing of Youssouf Kone from Lille the Ligue 1 club said on Twitter.

 

The left-back wiil replace Ferland Mendy who left for Real Madrid on July 1.

Kone, a Mali international, established himself as first-choice after Christmas last season as Lille finished runners-up to Paris Saint-Germain in the French top-flight.

Lyon have not disclosed a fee, but reports say it is around €9m (£8m/$10m).

Soccer Ligue 1 Lille Transfer Tracker Lyon
Previous De Boer Dismisses 'Ridiculous' Rumors Of Pity Mart
Read
De Boer Dismisses 'Ridiculous' Rumors Of Pity Martinez Leaving Atlanta United
Next AFCON Highlights: Nigeria 1-1 South Africa - VAR A
Read
AFCON Highlights: Nigeria 1-1 South Africa - VAR Awards Equalizer For South Africa

Latest Stories