Lionel Messi tests negative and returns to France

Argentina international Lionel Messi tested negative for Covid 19, PSG confirmed. Lionel Messi left Rosario airport in Argentina with his family, after having tested negative for Covid-19.

PSG star return to Paris today and he could return to training on Thursday at Camp des Loges thinking of PSG's game against Lyon.

The medical release published by PSG states: "The test carried out by Leo Mess turned out to be negative for Covid-19. He has arrived in Paris and will resume with the group in the coming days. Layvin Kurzawa tested positive this morning for Covid-19. He has been placed in isolation and is subject to the appropriate health protocol."