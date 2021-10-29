Ligue 1 Preview: PSG's Lille Night Out

Can Neymar deliver a big performance in Lille match?

With Kylian Mbappe missing out due to a throat infection, Friday's match-up for PSG against Lille could have a whiff of 2015-era Barcelona about it with Neymar and Lionel Messi leading the line, as long as the Argentinean can overcome a minor muscle injury. If not, it's a solo outing for the Brazilian up front - 2017-era PSG if you like.

Both need big games against Ligue 1's reigning champions on Friday. Lionel Messi is still looking for his first league goal for PSG while Neymar is definitely on the hunt for his missing mojo this season. A big night against 'Lille' rivals at the Parc des Princes is a fine place for both to make a mark. "Our aim is to give Neymar the best tools so that his performances improve game by game" promised Pochettino ahead of the match.

Friday's game is not the first meeting between the pair this year. Lille won the season-opening Trophee des Champions, however, the campaign has gone pear-shaped ever since for the club. Lille are sitting in tenth, 13 points off PSG at the top and dropping points against sides such as Clermont and Brest. However, Pochettino is wary of an opponent that has won their last two meetings - "Lille is a very strong team with excellent players."

The champions will need to prove that in Ligue 1's definitive match of the weekend.

💥 PSG vs. Lille - Live on beIN SPORTS on Friday at 2:50PM ET / 11:50AM PT 🔥



Will Claude Puel be Solskjaer or Koeman against Metz?

Saint Etienne coach, Claude Puel, could be the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of Ligue 1 - an under-pressure but likable coach at the helm of a fallen (and falling) giant, managing to pull out a result when a sacking seems imminent. The big difference between the pair is that while Manchester United are at least in the top half of the EPL table with a ridiculous amount of world-class players, Saint Etienne are rock bottom of Ligue 1 on five points, and without a win all season.

Rumors of Puel's firing have been around for a while and the Saint Etienne fans certainly made their unhappiness at the club very public last Friday by delaying the game against Angers for an hour by cutting the goal nets and throwing flares. However, a last-second equalizer in that match keeps Puel ticking over at Saint Etienne for another week and facing a match against Metz, the team that is just one place and one point above Les Verts.

It's a game that could be another 'Ole' job-saving move for Puel or a result that sees the veteran coach becoming the Ronald Koeman of Ligue 1.

👉 Metz vs. Saint Etienne - Live on beIN SPORTS on Saturday at 10:50AM ET / 7:50AM PT ⚽️🇫🇷



Will Lens stay in focus in Ligue 1 Champions League chase?

A snail's comforter from being a third of the way through the Ligue 1 season, and PSG being at the top of the table is not a huge surprise. The fact that neither Lille, Lyon, Monaco, or Marseille are in second is definitely a reason to raise some eyebrows. In fact, Ligue 1 has gone full Carlo Ancelotti in that department with the mighty Lens in second place. What might have - incorrectly - been called a fluke has now been cemented. Lens are the real deal, having lost just twice in 11 games and taken points from Lille, Marseille and Monaco. The fourth of that quartet is up next on Saturday with a trip south to take on a Lyon side that is in ninth with just one league win in four.

So how are Lens doing it?

First off, the squad is definitely benefiting from a lack of European football unlike their rivals. It is very much a case of no 'I in team' in terms of goals with nine different scorers. Lens is also swash-buckling through opponents with a dynamic 3-5-2 system with the wingbacks of Jonathan Klaus and Przemysław Frankowski having sterling seasons. The Polish international has been one of the signings of the summer joining from the Chicago Fire for just $2.5 million but contributing three goals and three assists already.

📺👉 Lyon vs. Lens - Live on beIN SPORTS on Saturday at 2:50PM ET / 11:50AM PT. 💥



Can Marseille turn promise into results?

On paper, Marseille are Ligue 1's second strongest team by some measure - sturdy in defense, combative in midfield, dashing up front. The problem is that these theories are currently falling flat when it comes to the pitch. A supposed title-challenger to PSG only has the single league win in six games.

Wednesday's catch-up match against Nice on Wednesday was Marseille's third draw in a row, a run that has sees the team losing to Lille and Lens and drawing against PSG and Nice - all major rivals in a Champions League chase.

Marseille have the chance to reset the board against a Clermont team that is newly-promoted but more than capable of digging in, especially at home.

💥 Clermont vs. Marseille - Live on beIN SPORTS on Sunday at 3:30PM ET / 12:30PM PT 📺🔥