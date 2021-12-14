FIFA FIFPRO Men's World 11 shortlist: Chelsea, PSG dominate 23-man group that includes Dani Alves

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain each have four nominees in the 23-man shortlist for the FIFA FIFPRO Men's World 11 for 2021.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson and full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold are also included, although there is no place for Mohamed Salah.

PSG's attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are among the forwards, as is Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Veteran Dani Alves also won enough votes to make the list, even though the 38-year-old, who recently rejoined Barcelona, only played 16 times in domestic competition in Brazil this year.

Professional footballers across the world were asked to vote for the three players they considered to have the best seasons during the 2020-21 season among goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards.

FIFPRO said: "For the first time in 17 years, FIFPRO is updating the announcement about the most-voted players, reducing the shortlist from 55 to 23. This has been done to resemble a real-life 'squad' which, usually for international competitions, is the number of players involved.

"The three goalkeepers, six defenders, six midfielders and six forwards with the most votes earned a place in the 23-men World 11 'squad'. To complete this elite selection, the two remaining outfield players with the most votes were added."

The keeper, three defenders, three midfielders and three forwards with the most votes will be chosen for the World 11, with the remaining spot assigned to the outfield player with the next highest number of votes.

The final 11 will be announced at The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony on January 17.

FIFA FIFPRO MEN'S WORLD 11 23-PLAYER SHORTLIST:

Goalkeepers:

Alisson (Liverpool, Brazil)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan/Paris Saint-Germain, Italy)

Edouard Mendy (Chelsea, Senegal)

Defenders:

David Alaba (Bayern Munich/Real Madrid, Austria)

Jordi Alba (Barcelona, Spain)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool, England)

Dani Alves (Sao Paulo/Barcelona, Brazil)

Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus, Italy)

Ruben Dias (Manchester City, Portugal)

Midfielders:

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona, Spain)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United, Portugal)

Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona, The Netherlands)

Jorginho (Chelsea, Italy)

N'Golo Kante (Chelsea, France)

Forwards:

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid, France)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Manchester United, Portugal)

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund, Norway)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich, Poland)

Romelu Lukaku (Inter/Chelsea, Belgium)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain, France)

Lionel Messi (Barcelona/Paris Saint-Germain, Argentina)

Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain, Brazil)