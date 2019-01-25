Thierry Henry has been sacked by Monaco, with the struggling Ligue 1 side confirming the return of the club's former head coach Leonardo Jardim. Initially, Henry had been suspended by the club on Thursday.

Jardim was sacked in October with Monaco having recorded just one win on the season at that point. Henry, who started his playing career with Monaco, took over as his first managerial position.

Things did not improve for Monaco under Henry, with the 2016-17 Ligue 1 champions currently sitting in 19th position, taking 15 points from 21 matches. Monaco, with a 3-6-12 record, is just one point above last place in Ligue 1.

On Tuesday, Monaco was dumped out of the Coupe De France by second-division side Metz.

Jardim's first match back in charge will be Saturday's visit to 17th place Dijon, who currently sit two points above Monaco.