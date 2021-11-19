New Barcelona head coach Xavi looked ahead to his debut match in charge of the club in the Catalan derby against Espanyol in La Liga on Saturday.

Xavi said about their rivals: "Espanyol is a very good team. Very well worked by Vicente Moreno. It can push you high, which it has done in many situations. It can be be in a low block and you don't do them much damage because they defend well. It is a very supportive team capable of going out in rapid offensive transition. In strategy they have scored a lot of goals. They have physical power. We are talking about an Espanyol very rich in many things. It will be difficult."

The former Barca legend insisted he is less nervous now as a head coach than he was during his playing days.

Xavi's 767 appearances was a Barca club record until it was surpassed by Lionel Messi in March 2021.

Barcelona are currently ninth in the table level on 17 points with 11th-placed Espanyol.