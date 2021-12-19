Barcelona head coach Xavier Hernandez praised his young players after they starred in a 3-2 win against a resilient Elche in the Spanish league on Saturday.

17-year-old Gavi and 22-year-old Ferran Jutlga scored their first goals for Barcelona to open up a 2-0 halftime lead.

Elche rallied with two goals early in the second half, but Gavi assisted 19-year-old Nico Gonzalez to score the 85th-minute winner.

Barcelona's first win in four games across all competitions moved them to seventh place, still a distant 15 points behind leaders Real Madrid.