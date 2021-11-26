Xavi Hernández will coach his third game for Barcelona when it visits Villarreal on Sunday. His debut was a 1-0 win over Espanyol last weekend followed by a 0-0 draw with Benfica at Camp Nou midweek.

"I think we are on the right track. Evidently, we require time," said Xavi at a press conference Friday morning.

The Catalan team is seventh in the Spanish top flight, ten points behind leaders and arch-rival Real Madrid.

"This isn't an easy situation. We haven't enough points to feel calm. On the contrary, we are many points behind the leaders. The only thing that counts is to win."

"Those three points are very important for us. At a tough stadium and against a direct rival. I think Villarreal could be fighting for a place in the Champions League. It would be a turning point. But each game is like that right now. Because we are in an urgent situation. We must win each game. That is our goal. Then we will see tomorrow how we are and how we compete. But the idea is to go and win those three points. Clearly."