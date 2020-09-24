What's Different About Pellegrini's Betis? September 24, 2020 22:50 7:02 min Manuel Pellegrini is off to a perfect start as the Verdiblancos' coach. Is it a case of beginner's luck or shrewd tactics? La Liga Real Betis Manuel Pellegrini -Latest Videos 8:29 min Is Suarez A Good Fit For Atletico Madrid? 7:10 min Neymar Reflects on His Time at PSG 0:41 min Suarez: I Was Told To Be Careful With Messi 0:39 min Suarez: I Already Knew Koeman Didn't Want Me 4:42 min Olympique Marseille Launch Record Label With BMG 1:16 min REPORT: Everton Targeting Todibo 4:42 min Henrique In France To Complete Marseille Move 1:04 min Leeds Sign Llorente From Real Sociedad 4:35 min Report: Monaco To Sign Luis From Benfica 1:05 min Zlatan Tests Positive for COVID-19