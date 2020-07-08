What Went Wrong With Espanyol? July 8, 2020 20:15 3:58 min As Los Pericos' 24-year run in LaLiga looks set to end, the Sports Burst team discusses the club's downfall. Sports Burst: weekdays at 12pm ET / 9am PT on Facebook and beIN SPORTS XTRA Espanyol Sports Burst La Liga -Latest Videos 3:36 min Alanyaspor Run Riot Against Galatasaray 0:52 min Alena Extends Real Betis Lead Over Osasuna 5:25 min Cazorla Stars as Villarreal Beat Getafe 4:45 min Real Betis Blank Osasuna At Home 1:05 min Pena Extends Villarreal's Lead Over Getafe 1:01 min Cazorla Restores Villarreal's Lead Over Getafe 0:51 min Duro Pulls Getafe Level Against Villarreal 1:05 min Pektemek Nets Alanyaspor 4th Against Galatasaray 1:03 min Cazorla Opens The Scoring at El Coliseum 1:12 min Bakasetas Extends Alanyaspor Lead Over Galatasaray