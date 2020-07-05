Quique Setien has named Antoine Griezmann in his starting line-up for Sunday's LaLiga clash against Villarreal.

The Frenchman will play alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez as Barcelona look to narrow Real Madrid's seven-point gap at the top of the table.

It is only the second time the trio have featured in Barca's starting XI together, following the team's 1-0 victory over Athletic Club last month.

Arturo Vidal and Sergi Roberto return to midfield alongside Sergio Busquets, while Setien has opted for the same back four that played in Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid.

#VillarrealBarça | Here's our starting XI to face @FCBarcelona in tonight's big game! Come on you Yellows! 💛💪 pic.twitter.com/aaO6ek4GO9 — Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) July 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Villarreal boss Javi Calleja has opted for an attacking line-up as the hosts look to build on their impressive form since the resumption of the LaLiga season.

Gerard Moreno and Paco Alcacer will spread head the Yellow Submarine frontline, while Santi Cazorla will look to inflict damage from midfield - the 35-year-old has been directly involved with a goal in his last two LaLiga meetings with Barcelona.

Watch Villarreal vs. Barcelona at 4pm ET / 1pm PT on beIN SPORTS