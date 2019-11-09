Valencia Extend Granada Losing Streak November 9, 2019 18:44 3:31 min Daniel Wass and Ferran Torres score in Valencia's 2-0 LaLiga win over Granada Daniel Wass Soccer Highlights Granada Valencia La Liga LaLiga Highlights Ferran Torres -Latest Videos 0:20 min Kerr Denies Curry Season-Ending Injury Reports 0:43 min River Plate's Gallardo Downplays Barcelona Rumors 1:11 min Klopp: LFC Have "No Chance" Of Signing Mbappe 3:06 min Real Sociedad Settle For Draw With Leganes 3:13 min Nice And Bordeaux Battle to Draw 1:08 min En-Nesyri Levels For Leganes Against Real Sociedad 1:14 min Merino Scores Real Sociedad Opener Against Leganes 0:54 min Briand Penalty Brings Bordeaux Level With Nice 3:09 min Fenerbahce Win 10-Man Battle With Kasimpasa 1:04 min Lees-Melou Heads Nice Into Lead Over Bordeaux