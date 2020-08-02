Top 10 Goals: LaLiga 2019-20 August 2, 2020 20:37 7:27 min We countdown the ten best goals from the 2019/20 LaLiga campaign. Karim Benzema Luis Suarez Antoine Griezmann La Liga Luka Modric Toni Kroos Goncalo Guedes Arthur Aritz Aduriz Martin Odegaard Oscar Rodriguez -Latest Videos 7:27 min Top 10 Goals: LaLiga 2019-20 1:10 min REPORT: Arsenal Eyeing Sevilla's Diego Carlos 0:32 min Ceballos: “I’ve A Lot Of Love For Betis" 2:14 min Bartomeu Slams Arthur Over 'Unacceptable Act' 0:37 min Cristiano Ronaldo Wants Third Scudetto 1:23 min Poch: No Regrets After Shunning Real Madrid 6:04 min Barca: No Hope of Martinez, Neymar 2:14 min Pochettino Opens Door To Barca 0:30 min Gattuso: I Can Only Mark Messi In My Dreams 0:30 min Marotta Dismisses Messi Talk