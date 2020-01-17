Quique Setien is already attempting to implement changes at Barcelona and the players are fully behind him, says Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Former Real Betis coach Setien took over at LaLiga leaders Barca on Monday after the club parted company with Ernesto Valverde.

His first match in charge comes on Sunday, with Granada visit Camp Nou.

Upon his arrival at Barca, Setien thanked Valverde for his work, though also vowed to apply his own attacking, possession-based playing style, which drew plaudits during his time at Las Palmas and Betis.

Barca goalkeeper Ter Stegen revealed Setien has already put new ideas across to the Blaugrana squad, who the Germany international says will do everything in their power to ensure the 61-year-old is a success.

"We have a new coach, who is trying to change some things, everyone has their idea of ​​football, we are listening, we try to do what they ask and give everything to make it possible," Ter Stegen told the media after being presented with the Barca Players Association award on Friday.

"We really want to continue [to be] first in LaLiga and to continue in the Champions League.

"We have a long way to go and we will give it our all. Let's go for everything."