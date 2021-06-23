Associated Press





La Liga president Javier Tebas has insisted that the economic rules that Spanish clubs adhere to will not be changed for Barcelona as they look to tie Lionel Messi to a new contract.

Barcelona are finalising a deal with Messi having already signed free agents Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay.

However, despite those incomings and the impending deal for Messi, the LaLiga president has warned that Barcelona will need to trim their wage bill to fall in line with the financial principles in place for Spanish teams.