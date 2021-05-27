Associated Press

FIFA president Gianni Infantino should not have hidden any meetings he had with Super League clubs from UEFA and the affected competitions, LaLiga president Javier Tebas said on Thursday.

The head of the Spanish top-flight remains convinced Infantino played a part in the discussions which ultimately led to the foundation of the Super League by 12 clubs last month, and the FIFA boss did not deny speaking to those clubs when asked about it last week, though he did say he had not colluded with them.

Tebas said Infantino's first loyalty should have been to the existing global institutions.

"It is true that the FIFA president can meet whoever he wants to talk about whatever he wants," Tebas told the Club Advisory Platform of the European Leagues on Thursday, "but if his loyalty lies with the football institutions, if his loyalty lies with UEFA and with the national leagues, when the Super League plan with its closed format was presented to him – because it was presented to him – as soon as the meeting with these clubs which he so gracefully listened to was over, he should have called the UEFA president and the leagues involved instead of keeping it secret."

