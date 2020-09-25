Luis Suarez unveiled at Atletico Madrid after joining on a two-year contract from Barcelona

From Atleti's club statement:

Atlético de Madrid has reached an agreement with Luis Suárez for the striker to become a new Red & White player. The Uruguayan passed his medical and signed a two-year contract with our club on Friday.

Born in Salto, Uruguay on Jan. 24, 1987, Luis Suárez is one of world football’s most prolific goalscorers. He started his career with Club Nacional de Football, making his debut in 2005 and winning two league titles in his home country. At 19, he joined Dutch side Groningen in the 2006/07 season. After one year, he joined Ajax, where he went on to score 111 goals in 159 games over the course of three and a half years. The striker won one Eredivisie title and one KNVB Cup. He was the Eredivisie’s top assist provider in each of his three years in Amsterdam and the top scorer in the 2009/10 season – in which he netted 35 goals.