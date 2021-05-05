Luis Suarez's status as a bonafide Barcelona legend is cemented no matter what happens on Saturday, says Javier Mascherano.

The Uruguayan is set to return to the Camp Nou for the first time since his shock move to LaLiga rivals Atletico Madrid last summer.

And the stage is set for an epic encounter with the Rojiblancos looking to preserve their lead at the top of the table against a Barca side that trails them by just two points.

What was said?

Whatever the outcome, though, Mascherano expects Suarez's reputation among cules to suffer no damage.

"Luis Suarez has been one of the most important players in the history of Barcelona," said the former Barca stalwart.

"He is one of the top idols of the club if you consider his goals and the titles he has won for the club.

"It will be a special moment for him and also for his former teammates because despite the fact he's now playing at Atletico Madrid, he remains a friend of Barcelona players."

El Pistolero's eye for goal

During his six seasons with the Catalan giants, Suarez made 283 appearances, scoring 195 goals, and providing assists for a further 116.

His goal tally for Barcelona remains the second highest in the club's history - sitting behind only Lionel Messi (670).

The 34-year-old's eye for goal has not diminished since joining Diego Simeone's team - in 28 LaLiga games he has scored 19 times and provided two assists.

Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid - Saturday, May 8 @ 10:15am ET / 7:15am PT on beIN SPORTS