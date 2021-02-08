Suarez Doubles Up to Give Atletico Madrid the Go-Ahead Goal February 8, 2021 22:11 1:19 min Luis Suarez steers a volleyed Renan Lodi cross into the back of the net to give Atletico Madrid a 2-1 lead over the Galicians. Atletico Madrid Luis Suarez Celta de Vigo La Liga Renan Lodi -Latest Videos 1:19 min Suarez Nets Go-Ahead Goal Against Celta Vigo 1:18 min Suarez Hits Atleti Equalizer Against Celta 0:58 min Mina Puts Atleti on the Back Foot 0:45 min Neymar: I Want to Stay at PSG... With Mbappe 1:41 min Lewandowski Seals Bayern's Passage to CWC Final 0:56 min Garcia Calls Out Koeman Over PSG Comments 1:30 min Lemar and Herrera Ruled Out With COVID-19 12:30 min Trabzonspor Go Fourth With Win Over YMS 1:00 min Bakasetas Nets Golazo For Trabzonspor Opener 0:59 min France Football Runs Cover With Messi in PSG Shirt